Tears shed as ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ launches (VIDEO)

African American actress Sonequa Martin-Green plays First Officer Michael Burnham in ‘Star Trek: Discovery’. — Screen capture via Reuters Video

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — After 16 years in television limbo, Star Trek is back with a new series, Star Trek: Discovery.

A new trailer was shown at the San Diego Comic-Con and the cast of the series arrived to meet fans and press to discuss the new show.

Star Trek, which was created by Gene Roddenberry 50 years ago, has always focused on diversity and inclusion and in this trailer the central character appears to be the African American actress Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays First Officer Michael Burnham.

During a news conference before meeting press for interviews, Martin-Green broke down in tears when asked about how she felt being a role model.

Speaking afterwards, she told Reuters: “It has infinite value bringing people together and see that there really is no difference between us. To be able to be a part of that, that’s what made me cry because it’s something I’ve always dreamt of doing, especially as a black woman.”

Star Trek: Discovery will launch on September 24 in the United States and will be shown on Netflix in numerous territories outside the US. — Reuters