Taylor Swift’s stalker gets 10 years probation

Singer Taylor Swift poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, April 3, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 3 — Taylor Swift can rest a little bit better now knowing that a stalker who has been terrorising her and her family with vile emails has been sentenced to 10 years of probation.

According to TMZ, Frank Andrew Hoover yesterday pleaded guilty to repeatedly violating a lifetime protective order that had been filed against him by Swift’s father.

He was sentenced to 10 years probation and has been ordered to stay at least a mile away from Swift and members of her family, with his whereabouts to be monitored via GPS.

Hoover is said to have sent emails in which he obsessed over Tay Tay and even threatened to “end” her entire family.