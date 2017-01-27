Last updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 12:12 am GMT+8

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik sizzle in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ music video

Friday January 27, 2017
11:59 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGLES, Jan 27 — Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s new music video for I Don’t Wanna Live Forever has been unveiled.

Directed by Grant Singer, the video for the lead track to Fifty Shades Darker channels the sexy, moody and dramatic vibe of the erotic trilogy. It sees Malik and Swift uniting in a dimly-lit hotel, with Swift seen writhing on a bed while Malik smashes up china tableware.

Swift had earlier taken to Twitter to post a sneak peek of the video, which debuted at midnight yesterday.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theatres on February 10. — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s new music video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’. — AFP picA screengrab from Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s new music video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’. — AFP pic

