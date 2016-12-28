Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old superfan on Boxing Day (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 28, 2016
02:19 PM GMT+8

Taylor Swift takes a selfie with 96-year-old superfan Cyrus Porter after surprising him at his home on Monday. — Picture via Twitter.com/Bert_FryeTaylor Swift takes a selfie with 96-year-old superfan Cyrus Porter after surprising him at his home on Monday. — Picture via Twitter.com/Bert_FryeJEFFERSON CITY, Dec 28 — Taylor Swift surprised a 96-year-old ‘Swifty’ at his home in the US state of Missouri on Monday.

According to The Huffington Post, the 27-year-old singer spent about an hour with Cyrus Porter and 60 of his relatives.

Porter recently made headlines when he gave an interview to a local TV station saying that his love for the 27-year-old singer had brought him closer to his more than 20 grandchildren.

Swift posed for photos Porter — as seen in shots shared to Twitter by his grandson Robert Frye.

“It’s a Christmas Miracle!” Frye captioned a selfie of the three of them. “Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!!”

Porter who is also a World War II veteran, took Swift through some of his memorabilia.

Swift also entertained the family to an acoustic performance of her hits, including Shake It Off.

Swift is known for surprising fans with one-of-a-kind experiences. Over the years, she has shown up at weddings, bridal showers, and even inviting them over for dance parties at her house.

