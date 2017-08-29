Taylor Swift sets new record for views in 24 hours with ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift's latest opus 'Reputation' will be released on November 10. — taylorswift13/www.Twitter.com via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — The American singer’s latest video has set a new record for the number of views in a single day, reports Billboard.com.

Broadcast on Sunday night, on the occasion of MTV’s Video Music Awards, an event so popular it has been called the “Super Bowl for youth,” the video has attracted 1.5 million views per hour since it was posted online. Just 24 hours after it first aired, the video had already notched up 28 million views, reports Pitchfork.com.

The American website points out that the previous record for the number of views in a day was held by British artiste Adele's video for Hello which attracted 27.7 million views, overtaking another Taylor Swift video Bad Blood, Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda and Miley Cryus’ Wrecking Ball.

The track Look What You Made Me Do is from Swift’s forthcoming album Reputation, which is due for release on November 10. — AFP-Relaxnews