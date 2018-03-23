Taylor Swift sells two million copies of ‘Reputation’ in the US

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 23 — American singer Taylor Swift has set a new record, selling two million albums in the US. A performance that has not been equalled in the last two years, points out Billboard.com.

Taylor Swift is no doubt delighted. Her sixth and latest album Reputation, which was released in 2017, has now sold two million copies in the United States, reports Billboard.com.

Reputation is the first album to match the performance of Adele’s 25, released in November 2015, which sold two million copies in just three days.

Billboard points out that in 2017, only two albums enjoyed sales of more than a million: Taylor Swift’s Reputation and Divide by Ed Sheeran. Ten years earlier, 29 albums had sales of more than a million and eight of those exceeded two million.

However, these statistics are not likely to bother the singer of Delicate, whose six studio albums have all enjoyed sales of more than two million.

Watch Delicate by Taylor Swift on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews