Taylor Swift is driving fans mad with her cryptic return to social media

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — We have no idea what’s going on but Taylor Swift is literally teasing fans with a “snaky” return to social media.

Just days after she wiped out all her accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and Twitter, Tay Tay posted a rather weird 10-second video of a snake tail slithering against a black background.

The video was posted on her Instagram and Twitter with no caption and it has been driving fans crazy trying to figure out the cryptic message behind it.

Speculations are that it could be an indication that Swift might be releasing new music and announcing a new album soon. Her last full-length record was 2014’s 1989.