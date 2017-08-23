Taylor Swift expected to release new music this week

Singer Taylor Swift poses at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, in this file photo taken March 29, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Taylor Swift has posted two cryptic videos on social media, teasing her fans and fuelling speculation that the pop superstar is poised to drop new music imminently.

Swift — whose last album 1989 was a massive success — is set to debut the first single from her upcoming sixth album, with several sources suggesting that the drop date is likely to be this Friday. The singer is also rumoured to be debuting the music video for said single at this Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by her former friend Katy Perry (via Variety).

The whispers began with the unveiling of two videos — which appear to depict a snake moving its tail — were posted after the star had wiped her Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr accounts clean, in addition to her website.

The snake has since been speculated to be a direct reference to Swift’s recent tumultuous history and heavily-publicised clashes with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and ex Calvin Harris, which caused her critics to begin bombarding her social media accounts with a snake emoji. — AFP-Relaxnews