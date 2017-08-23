Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Taylor Swift expected to release new music this week

Wednesday August 23, 2017
09:06 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Trekking volcanoes in KamchatkaThe Edit: Trekking volcanoes in Kamchatka

The Edit: Marshmello to play KLThe Edit: Marshmello to play KL

The Edit: Facebook use among teens dropsThe Edit: Facebook use among teens drops

The Edit: Disney movies now on iflixThe Edit: Disney movies now on iflix

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Singer Taylor Swift poses at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, in this file photo taken March 29, 2015. — Reuters picSinger Taylor Swift poses at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, in this file photo taken March 29, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Taylor Swift has posted two cryptic videos on social media, teasing her fans and fuelling speculation that the pop superstar is poised to drop new music imminently.

Swift — whose last album 1989 was a massive success — is set to debut the first single from her upcoming sixth album, with several sources suggesting that the drop date is likely to be this Friday. The singer is also rumoured to be debuting the music video for said single at this Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by her former friend Katy Perry (via Variety).

The whispers began with the unveiling of two videos — which appear to depict a snake moving its tail — were posted after the star had wiped her Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr accounts clean, in addition to her website.

The snake has since been speculated to be a direct reference to Swift’s recent tumultuous history and heavily-publicised clashes with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and ex Calvin Harris, which caused her critics to begin bombarding her social media accounts with a snake emoji. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline