Taylor Swift drops teaser for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ MV (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift released a sneak peek of the music video for her duet with Zayn Malik. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Taylor Swift has been teasing fans with the first glimpse of the music video for her duet I Don’t Wanna Live Forever with Zayn Malik.

The popstar took to Twitter to post a preview of the film, which will be fully unveiled at midnight on Thursday, EST time.

As befits the lead song for the latest movie in the erotic Fifty Shades trilogy, Fifty Shades Darker, the video looks as though it will channel a darkly dramatic vibe, with Swift seen writhing on a bed while Malik smashes up china tableware.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theatres on February 10. — AFP-Relaxnews