Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:19 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Taylor Swift drops teaser for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ MV (VIDEO)

Thursday January 26, 2017
07:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

MAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year videoMAS releases heart-warming Chinese New Year video

China’s Lander Sports agrees to Southampton stake purchaseChina’s Lander Sports agrees to Southampton stake purchase

The Edit: Facebook hires ex-Xiaomi VP Barra to head OculusThe Edit: Facebook hires ex-Xiaomi VP Barra to head Oculus

The Edit: Meet the man who dressed Melania Trump for the ballThe Edit: Meet the man who dressed Melania Trump for the ball

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Taylor Swift released a sneak peek of the music video for her duet with Zayn Malik. — AFP picTaylor Swift released a sneak peek of the music video for her duet with Zayn Malik. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Taylor Swift has been teasing fans with the first glimpse of the music video for her duet I Don’t Wanna Live Forever with Zayn Malik.

The popstar took to Twitter to post a preview of the film, which will be fully unveiled at midnight on Thursday, EST time.

As befits the lead song for the latest movie in the erotic Fifty Shades trilogy, Fifty Shades Darker, the video looks as though it will channel a darkly dramatic vibe, with Swift seen writhing on a bed while Malik smashes up china tableware.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theatres on February 10. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline