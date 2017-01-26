Taylor Swift drops teaser for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ MV (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Taylor Swift has been teasing fans with the first glimpse of the music video for her duet I Don’t Wanna Live Forever with Zayn Malik.
The popstar took to Twitter to post a preview of the film, which will be fully unveiled at midnight on Thursday, EST time.
Video tomorrow night midnight est #idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker pic.twitter.com/fjWhrnNnSf— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 25 January 2017
As befits the lead song for the latest movie in the erotic Fifty Shades trilogy, Fifty Shades Darker, the video looks as though it will channel a darkly dramatic vibe, with Swift seen writhing on a bed while Malik smashes up china tableware.
Fifty Shades Darker hits theatres on February 10. — AFP-Relaxnews