Taylor Swift drops new single (Psst Kanye, she’s not ready to make nice) — listen!

First ‘Reputation’ single seemingly revives dormant feud over controversial ‘Famous’ lyric. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 25 — Taylor Swift unveiled her brand-new single today and it looks like the gloves are off.

Look What You Made Me Do appears to reference her longstanding feud with Kanye West.

It is the first song from her forthcoming album Reputation, set to be released on November 10.

Her last studio album 1989 was released in 2014.

“I don’t like your little games / I don’t like your tilted stage,” Swift sings. “The role you made me play: of the fool/ No, I don’t like you.”

“I’m sorry, but the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” she later chimes. “Why? Oh, ‘cos she’s dead.”

While not mentioning West by name, the song’s lyrics (West used a tilted stage on his Saint Pablo tour) and the use of an effect that sounds like Swift is singing through a phone seems to indicate as much.

Last year, the feud was reignited following the release of West’s Famous which included the lyric: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Swift slammed the song upon its release.

Months later, West’s wife Kim Kardashian leaked video and audio of West and Swift’s phone conversation, seemingly confirming that Swift was aware of some of West’s lyrics about her in private.

Swift is set to unveil the video for the new song today on Good Morning America.

Will it be a response to West’s video for Famous that featured Swift’s likeness naked in bed with other naked celebrities?

We’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, watch the lyric video below: