Taylor Swift announces ‘Reputation’ album after court victory (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift’s new album titled ‘Reputation’ will be released November 10. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 ― Taylor Swift announced a new album titled Reputation yesterday, just over a week after scoring a court victory at a high-profile groping trial in Colorado.

The singer made the announcement in a series of Instagram images, including a possible album cover featuring a black and white illustration of Swift with newspaper-style headlines overlapping part of her face.

The album will be released November 10, and the first single will debut today.

Swift, 27, ended a six-month absence from the spotlight to deliver unflinching testimony against a radio DJ in a Denver court earlier this month.

She was awarded the symbolic US$1 (RM4.28) in damages that she had sought after a federal jury in Denver found the DJ had grabbed her bottom while posing for a photo with her in 2013.

The singer, one of the most followed people on social media, followed her court victory by deleting posts from Instagram, Twitter and removing her avatar from her Facebook page, sending fans into a frenzy speculating about whether Swift had been hacked or was preparing to launch new music or reinvent herself.

Reputation will come three years after Swift's 2014 best-selling album 1989, which spawned hits such as Shake It Off and Bad Blood.

Swift, who broke out at the age of 16 with her debut album and has become one of pop music's best-selling solo artists, carved a career writing songs that delve into her own experiences of love, friendship and growing up in the public eye.

Her lyrics are often scrutinised by eager fans for references to former flames or friends such as her relationships with singers such as John Mayer and Harry Styles and feud with fellow pop star Katy Perry.

Reputation may focus on the singer's struggle with media scrutiny of her private life, which she has spoken about in previous interviews.

Swift largely dropped out of public view earlier this year after a highly publicised breakup from British DJ Calvin Harris, a short-lived 2016 summer fling with British actor Tom Hiddleston and feuds with Perry, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. ― Reuters