Taylor Swift announces ‘Delicate’ video coming soon

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 6 — Taylor Swift has taken to social media to reveal she’ll soon be releasing a music video for her track Delicate, which featured on her 2017 album Reputation.

The singer announced yesterday, via a handwritten note seen in a short Instagram clip, that the music video will get its world premiere on March 11, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Delicate will be the fourth track from Reputation to get a music video, following Love What You Made Me Do, ... Ready For It? and End Game.

The iHeartRadio Awards are set to air March 11 in the US on TBS, TNT and tryTV. Hosted by Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled, the awards show will include performances by Ed Sheeran, Bon Jovi, Cardi B, Maroon 5 and Camila Cabello. — AFP-Relaxnews