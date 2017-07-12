Tarantino takes on Manson family murders in next film

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence, are said to be under consideration for prominent roles in Tarantino's latest feature. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 12 ― An examination of the Manson Family murders will be the focus of a Quentin Tarantino film, with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence among those approached to star.

As yet unnamed, the project represents a change in setting for Tarantino, who is writing and will direct the film should it enter production.

Not that he hasn’t centered upon Los Angeles before ― first three films Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown all were ― but that it’s adapting a true story.

The film is to revisit, among others, the 1969 murder of Sharon Tate, actress and wife of director Roman Polanski, killed by members of Charles Manson’s cult “The Family” when she was eight months pregnant due to a case of mistaken identity.

In 1971, Manson and a number of his acolytes were convicted and imprisoned on life sentences.

Brad Pitt, who worked with Tarantino on Inglourious Basterds, and Jennifer Lawrence, who at one point was linked with The Hateful Eight, are said to be under consideration for prominent roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Counting the two-part Kill Bill as one, the Manson Family murders film will be Tarantino’s ninth, moving him one closer to his stated career goal of ten completed features.

Filming is expected to start in 2018. ― AFP-Relaxnews