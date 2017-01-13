Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 12:03 pm GMT+8

Tame Impala’s Cameron Avery announces debut solo album (VIDEO)

Friday January 13, 2017
08:29 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
January 13, 2017
08:39 AM GMT+8

Tame Impala bassist Cameron Avery has announced further details of his debut solo album. — AFP picTame Impala bassist Cameron Avery has announced further details of his debut solo album. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 13 — Tame Impala bassist Cameron Avery has announced his debut solo album, Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams, is set to be released March 10 via Anti- reports Pitchfork.

The musician has also released the album’s artwork and track listing, which includes an extended version of the previously unveiled C’est Toi.

Commenting on his inspiration for the new album Avery also revealed that, “I wanted to make something that sounded like the old records I love — Johnny Hartman, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Sarah Vaughan, Etta James — the big band stuff with less metaphorical lyrics.”

The track listing for Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams can be found below:

01 A Time and Place

02 Do You Know Me by Heart?

03 Dance With Me

04 Wasted on Fidelity

05 Big Town Girl

06 Disposable

07 The Cry of Captain Hollywood

08 Watch Me Take It Away

09 An Ever Jarring Moment

10 C’est Toi (extended). — AFP-Relaxnews 

