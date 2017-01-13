Tame Impala’s Cameron Avery announces debut solo album (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 13 — Tame Impala bassist Cameron Avery has announced his debut solo album, Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams, is set to be released March 10 via Anti- reports Pitchfork.
The musician has also released the album’s artwork and track listing, which includes an extended version of the previously unveiled C’est Toi.
Commenting on his inspiration for the new album Avery also revealed that, “I wanted to make something that sounded like the old records I love — Johnny Hartman, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Sarah Vaughan, Etta James — the big band stuff with less metaphorical lyrics.”
The track listing for Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams can be found below:
01 A Time and Place
02 Do You Know Me by Heart?
03 Dance With Me
04 Wasted on Fidelity
05 Big Town Girl
06 Disposable
07 The Cry of Captain Hollywood
08 Watch Me Take It Away
09 An Ever Jarring Moment
10 C’est Toi (extended). — AFP-Relaxnews