Tales from Singapore’s underbelly (VIDEO)

‘Singapore Confidential’ looks at the flip side of Singapore’s glossy exterior, to show you a side of the city you’ve never encountered. — Screengrab from YouTubeSINGAPORE, July 9 — A professional cross-dresser. A reformed gangster. A self-professed former gold-digger. Their lives and their road to reform have been documented in film by two Singapore film-makers and will be aired on television.

The 11-minute short film Singapore Confidential produced by Abdul Malek Ramli, 28, and directed by Leo Poloniecki, 41, features the three characters: Christopher Lim aka “Sammi Zhen”, a cross-dresser; Kulbir Singh, a former gangster who went to prison 14 times, and “Jessica” (not her real name), a former gold-digger who have had sexual relationships with eight men at one time.

Director Poloniecki shared: “(Jessicia’s) life is reformed and turned around, she, just like Kulbir, wanted to say to people that you can change and share the message of transition.

“You can be in a difficult space but you can turn it around,” he added.

And Kulbir, who was 14 years old when he was first caught by the police, “was a zealous and committed gang member... but you see that same level of commitment (now) channeled into his religious practice — a much more positive thing”, Poloniecki said.

Meanwhile, the film also tells of Lim’s life story, which focuses on his relationship with his mother and his role as a filial son.

Singapore Confidential is part of Discovery Networks Asia Pacific’s (DNAP) inaugural documentary film initiative JumpCut Asia.

Launched last November, the initiative invited Singaporean film-makers and production companies to submit original film ideas that captured the essence of South-east Asia.

Shortlisted from over 70 entries, Malek and Poloniecki’s entry was one of eight that were eventually chosen to be made into short films backed by the full funding and guidance from DNAP.

Singapore is a country “where appearances are important, the way things look and are presented is very pristine, glossy and beautiful”, said Poloniecki, a Londoner who has been living in Singapore for five years.

“I like the idea of people out there looking for things that people in Singapore are trying to keep secret,” he added, and that was how the duo decided on featuring the underbelly of the city.

As part of their research, Malek and Poloniecki had “detailed chats” with private investigators and reached out to potential subjects through from word-of-mouth.

They met with almost 20 people before decided on the three.

Malek and Poloniecki hope the film will remind viewers that these stories are just everyday life for the three characters.

“There are different people who lead different kinds of lives. They are just people, like you and me,” said Poloniecki. — TODAY

* JumpCut Asia premieres July 9, and is on every Wednesday at 9pm (SG/MY/PH) on Discovery Channel. Singapore Confidential will air on July 30. All episodes can also be viewed here.