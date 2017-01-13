Take a second look at ‘Prison Break’ season five with new trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — A second trailer has been released for the upcoming fifth season of Prison Break.

The next season of the hit show will see Wentworth Miller return as Michael, presumed dead by everyone but actually in a Yemen jail after having been set up by the “organisation” he was working for.

The new nine episodes will see him trying to stage a prison break to escape, with ISIS and ISA also thrown into the mix for extra drama.

Fans will also be hoping to see if Michael manages to be reunited with the love of his life Dr Sara Tancredi, played by Sarah Wayne Callies, and his son.

Prison Break returns to Fox on April 4 at 9pm. — AFP-Relaxnews

