Take a look at the official trailer for Alexander Skarsgård’s ‘War On Everyone’ (VIDEO)

Thursday December 22, 2016
07:23 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — The official trailer has been released for Alexander Skarsgård’s upcoming comedy cop movie War On Everyone.

Directed by John Michael McDonagh, the movie stars Skarsgård as crooked cop Terry and Michael Peña as his equally crooked partner Bob.

Together they frame and blackmail criminals all over town, however when they try to extort a strip-club manager (Caleb Landry Jones) and his boss for a big payout (Theo James), they get more than they bargained for when their scheme uncovers a bigger, darker secret.

War on Everyone will be available on DirecTV on January 5, 2017 before hitting theaters and on demand starting February 3, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena star in upcoming comedy 'War on Everyone'. — AFP picAlexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena star in upcoming comedy 'War on Everyone'. — AFP pic

