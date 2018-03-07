Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Rain

Showbiz

T-Pain shares remix of Cardi B’s song ‘Bartier Cardi’

Wednesday March 7, 2018
12:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

T-Pain in the music video for ‘May I’, from his latest album Oblivion’. — AFP picT-Pain in the music video for ‘May I’, from his latest album Oblivion’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 7 — American artist T-Pain has remixed rapper Cardi B’s single Bartier Cardi. Cardi B has apparently given the remix her seal of approval.

In fact, Pitchfork reports that, according to T-Pain, Cardi B said: “This s**t is fire.”

Listen to the T-Pain remix of Bartier Cardi by Cardi B on YouTube: https://youtu.be/TvxZIblUz2Q

Last year, T-Pain released his first studio album in six years, Oblivion, featuring tracks including May I.

Cardi B recently joined Bruno Mars on a remix of his song Finesse.

Watch the Finesse video on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews

