SZA readying deluxe edition of ‘Ctrl’

SZA’s ‘Ctrl’ may have a deluxe edition on the way. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 13 ― Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA has suggested she is well on her way to releasing a deluxe edition of her highly acclaimed debut album, Ctrl.

In response to a fan’s question on Twitter as to whether the singer could release a new verse of Love Galore as a Ctrl bonus track, SZA replied, “Yah got about 6 bonus tracks so far...we got room ta add.”

SZA released Ctrl in June 2017 to critical acclaim, earning 2018 Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best R&B Performance (The Weekend), Best R&B Song (Supermodel) and Best Rap/Sung Performance (Love Galore). The album was certified platinum in the US earlier this month.

Since the release of Ctrl, and her ensuing Grammy nominations, SZA has remained in the spotlight thanks to her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on All the Stars, the lead single for his Black Panther soundtrack album. ― AFP-Relaxnews