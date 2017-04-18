Last updated -- GMT+8

Sylvester Stallone’s role in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ revealed

Actor Sylvester Stallone arrives at the 88th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, February 8, 2016. — Reuters picActor Sylvester Stallone arrives at the 88th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, February 8, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 18 — Sylvester Stallone will indeed be making a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and details of his role has also reportedly been revealed.

According to Stitch Kingdom, who confirmed it on Twitter, Stallone will be playing Stakar aka Starhawk. The site referenced his role in the film’s production notes as:

“A lifelong respected Ravager, Stakar isn’t fond of Yondu. Stallone offers the character’s backstory: Stakar had banished Yondu many years earlier for doing something wrong and he finally sees him almost twenty years later at this particular establishment called the Iron Lotus where all of the Ravagers go to blow off steam. And then we have a confrontation which is pretty intense and it’s kind of a father-son type of thing and now he’s going to have to pay the piper. His karma has come back ten-fold.”  

Guess we’ll just have to wait till Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is released on May 5 to find out more on what’s going to happen.  

