Susan Sarandon joins the cast of ‘Bad Moms Christmas’

Susan Saradon will play Kathryn Hahn's mother in the spinoff. — Cover Media picLOS ANGELES, May 3 — The 2016 American comedy movie has recruited Susan Sarandon for its sequel, announces STX Entertainment. Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines have also joined the cast of Bad Moms Christmas, which is slated for US release November 3.

Last summer, moviegoers enjoyed the exploits of three stressed and exhausted mothers played by Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell. Pushed to breaking point, the trio ditch their conventional responsibilities for some long overdue freedom and riotous fun. The three lead stars are set to return later this year in a new movie with a new source of stress—their mothers—who are visiting for the holiday season.

Susan Sarandon will play the mother of Kathryn Hahn and The Good Fight star Christine Baranski will play Mila Kunis’s mom. Kristen Bell’s mother will be played by Cheryl Hines (Brothers & Sisters).

Justin Hartley, who stars in This is Us, is also cast as Ty, a fireman by day and erotic dancer by night.

What’s more, STX Entertainment is working on a Bad Moms spin-off called Bad Dads. Although as yet uncast, the movie could be set to land in 2017.

Bad Moms Christmas recently started filming in Atlanta, with Jon Lucas and Scott Moore directing. — AFP-Relaxnews