Surprise awaits Rajinikanth fans at Saturday’s ‘Natchathira Vizha’

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth. — Picture courtesy of YouTube/Kabali official movie trailerKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The “Natchathira Vizha 2018” programme to be held on Saturday at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil is expected to be a “super” hit.

The appearance of superstar Rajinikanth at the programme is expected to bring some shocking surprises from his latest movie Robo 2.0.

South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) treasurer Karthi Sivakumar, who did not want to reveal what he meant by “shocking” only said: “The surprise is related to the film Robo 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth, as well as many more surprises to Malaysians at the event.”

He said this at a press conference for Natchathira Vizha 2018 programme which is an entertainment festival involving 300 Indian and Malaysian artistes, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, famous Indian music directors and singers.

The event is organised by SIAA in collaboration with MyEvents International and with the support of Malaysia Major Events, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia.

The festival, which is expected to bring together more than 30,000 spectators, will start at 10am and end at 10pm and will not only highlight entertainment but also cricket and soccer matches.

Meanwhile, MyEvents International Group chief executive officer Shahul Hameed Dawood said 30,000 tickets priced as low as RM10 and RM30 have been sold so far.

At the press conference, Limkokwing University vice-president Datuk Tiffanee Marie Lim announced the university would allocate scholarships worth RM10 million for SIAA or better known as ‘Nadigar Sangam’, and RM2 million for local artistes.

“This scholarship is to encourage Indian and Malaysian artistes to enrol for film-related courses in the field of entertainment especially film making,” he said.

However, she said the scholarship was not just focused on film-related courses, but was open to over 200 courses offered at the university. — Bernama