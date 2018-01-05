Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan in town for Kollywood gig tomorrow

Friday January 5, 2018
Rajinikanth (right) is welcomed by Malik Streams chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Malik Dasthigeer in KLIA at the waiting room of KLIA 2 January 4 ,2018. — Pictures courtesy of Malik Streams Rajinikanth (right) is welcomed by Malik Streams chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Malik Dasthigeer in KLIA at the waiting room of KLIA 2 January 4 ,2018. — Pictures courtesy of Malik Streams KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and more than 250 South Indian artistes are in town today, all set for tomorrow’s Natchatira Vizha 2018 — Malaysia’s first major Kollywood concert.

Organised by South Indian Artistes’ Association and in collaboration with Malik Streams Corporation and MyEvents International, the event will also include performances by comedians, singers and actors, as well as friendly cricket and football matches between the Indian nationals and ethnic Indian local artistes at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Rajinikanth (centre) arrived at KLIA2 airport on January 4 ,2018.Rajinikanth (centre) arrived at KLIA2 airport on January 4 ,2018.This is Rajinikanth’s first visit to Malaysia after announcing on New Year’s Eve that he will be contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu election.

Joining Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan tomorrow are actors Vijay, Surya, Arya, Vishal, Danush, Vikram, Vijaysethupathy, Jayam Ravi, Siva Karthikeyan, Samantha, Amalapaul and Kusboo.

Also present will be Indian music directors Harris Jayaraj, Srikanth Deva, GV Prakash, Anirudh Ravichandran, S. S. Thaman and D. Imman.

Playback singers Karthik, Haricharan, Swetha Mohan, Ranjith, Naresh Iyer and Chinmayee will also be around.

The event starts at 10am until 10pm.

