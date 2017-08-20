‘Super Troopers 2’ release slated for 2018

The original ‘Super Troopers’ movie poster. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — Fox Searchlight has confirmed a spring 2018 debut date for its forthcoming Super Troopers sequel — set 17 years after the original.

The film, which reunites all five Troopers from the original film — Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske — is slated to bow in theatres on April 20, 2018.

The five key players will reprise their roles as goofy Vermont state troopers with a penchant for pranks and feuding with other local law enforcement officers, with Rob Lowe to play the part of Guy Le Franc, a former hockey player and the current mayor of a Canadian town near Quebec.

The film, also helmed by the original director Jay Chandrasekhar, marks one of the most successful projects to be propelled by a crowdfunding campaign, with US$4.4 million (RM18.9 million) total raised over 30 days on Indiegogo by the Broken Lizard filmmaking team (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews