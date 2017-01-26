‘Sunset Boulevard’ ties musicals record for Lloyd Webber (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 26 — With the return of Sunset Boulevard to Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Webber will tie the record for most musicals running simultaneously.

The British composer currently has School of Rock — The Musical, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera playing on the Great White Way.

“This is a little bit of an accident, I must admit. This time last year I never would have thought there would be four. And it's the English National Opera (ENO) production originally in London that was done as a concert, really, a highly staged concert,” explained Webber.

“But as a concert for a month last year and it was a big success in London and there were a lot of people who wanted to bring it here. I have delightfully nothing to do with it other than the composer and being able to work with a 40 piece orchestra. So it was not something that was on the radar.”

Webber and actress Glenn Close have reunited for the revival of the musical which won seven Tony Awards in 1995, including a best actress trophy for Close. The veteran stage and screen star also won an Evening Standard Award in 2016 for her performance in the West End Production in England.

For Close, revising the role wasn't an easy decision.

“It's a daunting role, it takes a lot of technical singing and knowledge and takes a lot of just muscle to get through it,” said Close, a three-time Tony winner.

The veteran stage and screen actress plays washed up silent-screen star Norma Desmond, who hopes to revive her career with a new film.

After nearly 23 years Close said her life experiences have caused her to approach the role differently this time.

“You get tempered by life and we get tempered by our craft and hopefully as an actress you should just — that all goes into whatever you're creating at the moment. And I definitely think, well I know that my Norma today is very different from my Norma I did all those years ago.”

The musical will feature the popular songs With One Look, As If We Never Said Goodbye and Perfect Year.

The ENO production is a scaled down version of the original, without huge scenery which Webber hopes will give audiences a better appreciation for his score.

“Here, what I'm writing about, which is something in a way about an old Hollywood. And of course big orchestras and film music of that time, they would have employed a much bigger orchestra than 40 pieces,” said Webber.

“To be able to have an orchestra like that to be able to really try and convey hopefully some of the spirit of what that Hollywood was in those great, great film scores of the time,” he added.

The show will run for 16-weeks, officially opening on February 9. — Reuters