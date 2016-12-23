Suki Waterhouse joins ‘Assassination Nation’

Waterhouse is also starring alongside Kevin Spacey in the upcoming ‘Billionaire Boys Club.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — British actress Suki Waterhouse has been confirmed for upcoming thriller Assassination Nation reports Variety.

Waterhouse will join Odessa Young, Hari Nef, and Abra for the project, which will tell the story of four teenage girls in a small suburb who become the focus of unwanted, worldwide media attention after their personal information is leaked by an anonymous hacker.

Sam Levinson, whose previous credits include Another Happy Day and HBO’s upcoming Wizard of Lies, is directing.

Model and actress Waterhouse will soon be seen alongside Kevin Spacey in the upcoming Billionaire Boys Club, while Nef is known for her role in Amazon’s Transparent.

Young recently won an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts award for The Daughter and Abra is an R&B musician. — AFP-Relaxnews