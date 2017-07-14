STXfilms confirms 2018 release date for Amy Schumer comedy ‘I Feel Pretty’

Amy Schumer stars in the comedy 'I Feel Pretty.' — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 14 — STXfilms has unveiled a summer release date for Amy Schumer's upcoming comedy I Feel Pretty, with the film to bow in theatres on June 29, 2018.

The feature, which marks the directorial debut of screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, will go up against Sony's live-action Barbie movie which is also scheduled to debut that day.

The film, which also stars Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Rafe Spall, centres around Schumer's character Renee Barrett — an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis and wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet.

Production for the film begins this month in Boston, with Wonderland Sound and Vision's McG and Mary Viola producing with Voltage Pictures' Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam and Nicolas Chartier, along with Schumer (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews