Struck by Grammy curse again, Adele messes up George Michael tribute

Monday February 13, 2017
11:31 AM GMT+8

Singer Adele performs a tribute to the late George Michael (on screen) at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters picSinger Adele performs a tribute to the late George Michael (on screen) at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — Pop diva Adele today startled the Grammy Awards by abruptly asking to start over during her tribute to the late George Michael — the second straight year she has suffered an embarrassment due to technical issues.

The chart-topping English balladeer was performing Michael’s Fastlove when she used profanity — bleeped out in the live telecast — and asked to start again.

“I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry. But I can’t do it again like last year,” she said.

After a short hesitation, her back-up orchestra stopped and began the song again. The problem was not immediately clear.

Adele was tearful at the end of the performance but had the clear support from the audience of music A-listers, who gave her a standing ovation, and from supporters on social media.

Singer Charlie Puth tweeted: “I commend Adele for starting over and making it right! Very very good.”

Last year, Adele did not start over but her voice went painfully out of key. The Grammy organisers later revealed that the problem was caused when a microphone fell on the piano’s strings.

It was the second performance tonight by Adele, who opened the telecast by singing her mega-hit Hello without incident. — AFP

