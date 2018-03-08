Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

‘Stranger Things’ star Wolfhard releases first single with band (VIDEO)

Thursday March 8, 2018
08:07 AM GMT+8

'City Boy' is the first single from Calpurnia. ― AFP pic'City Boy' is the first single from Calpurnia. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 8 ― Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and his band, Calpurnia, have announced the release of a debut single called City Boy.

The teenage actor sings and plays guitar for the Vancouver-based alternative band, which signed to Royal Mountain Records last year.

The band announced the release of City Boy in a post on Instagram, writing “We're super proud of it! Listen to it once, twice, or as many times as you want!”

In a video for the single posted to YouTube, the band members are shown recording that track as the music plays.

“Hopefully this video can convey how much fun this whole experience was for all of us, and that this music is really just the product of a bunch of friends who love music coming together to create something,” wrote the band in a note introducing the video.

The single is out on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and iTunes. Find links to download and stream it at smarturl.it/calpurnia-cityboy. ― AFP-Relaxnews

