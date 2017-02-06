‘Stranger Things’ season two to premiere on Halloween (VIDEO)

Fans got their first look at the next instalment of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ during yesterday’s Super Bowl. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — Buckle up, Hawkins, Indiana. “The world is turning upside down,” the teaser for the second season of Stranger Things promises.

Fans were surprised with a first look at the new season of the popular Netflix show during yesterday’s Super Bowl.

A fake Eggo ad opens the 40-second trailer before Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) are seen standing in front of Hawkins Middle School in Ghostbusters uniforms.

Not much is known about the second season, but co-creator Matt Duffer had this to say to Entertainment Weekly: “In season one, Will is in danger. And season 2, it’s the town. The stakes escalate in that way.”

Stranger Things returns Halloween 2017.