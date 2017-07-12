‘Stranger Things 2’ heading for October 27 date

Small town sci-fi horror Stranger Things is to continue in October 2017, Netflix has announced.

Starting off as a search for a missing boy, it branches out into the paranormal following the discovery of a girl with unusual mental abilities.

The first season became an immediate hit when it dropped in 2016, and during the following awards season scooped accolades from MTV, the Producers Guild, and the Screen Actors Guild following a rush of nominations.

While its debut season arrived in June 2016, this second batch of nine episodes will release shortly before the annual horror-themed festival of Halloween, and in this way leveraging aspects of the show's tone.

Well known for high-profile performances during the 1980s and 90s, including Beetlejuice, Heathers, Little Women and Girl, Interrupted, Winona Ryder returned to mainstream public consciousness with her co-starring role in Stranger Things.

Fellow adult co-star David Harbor went on to secure the lead role in Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, while younger actors and actresses from the show have also benefited from Stranger Things exposure.

Among them, Millie Bobby Brown has been cast in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Charlie Heaton has X-Men spin-off New Mutants, Shannon Purser returned to episodic TV in Riverdale and features in 2018 Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party, and Finn Wolfhard is central to Netflix's 2019 animated series Carmen Sandiego. — AFP-Relaxnews