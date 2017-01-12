Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Sting’s climate change statement in ‘One Fine Day’ (VIDEO)

Thursday January 12, 2017
08:52 AM GMT+8

Sting calls for action on climate change in new track 'One Fine Day'. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 12 — Sting has released the video for new track One Fine Day, which calls for urgent action on climate change.

The video features beautiful imagery which celebrates Mother Nature and our planet, but with lyrics which warn of the consequences we face if we don’t act now on climate change.

In keeping with the mood of the moment the singer also specifically urges global world leaders to take action, for all our sakes.

Directed by James Larese, the new video also recalls the hand-drawn aesthetic of the video for Sting’s 1985 single, Love Is the Seventh Wave, notes Rolling Stone.

One Fine Day appears on Sting’s latest album, 57th & 9th, which the singer will be promoting when he kicks off a North American tour on February 1. — AFP-Relaxnews

