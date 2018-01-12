Sting leads cast of ‘Where the Water Tastes Like Wine’

British singer Sting performs. — AFP picLAS VEGAS, Jan 12 — A game about collecting folk stories during a continental crossing, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, has unveiled a number of cast members courtesy of a new trailer.

Gordon Sumner is more famous as a Grammy Award-winning musician, having written and performed hits like Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message in a Bottle and If I Ever Lose My Faith In You for rock band the Police or as solo artist Sting.

It’s been 20 years since he last took on an acting role, as father to one of the main characters in comedic British gangster film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Now, Sting is to lend his voice to a wolf-headed, card-dealing storyteller in Where The Water Tastes Like Wine, a game drenched with folktale Americana.

The game has been developed by Johnnemann Nordhagen, who has worked on several games known for their literary allusions - the BioShock franchise as well as smaller-scale treatment The Novelist - but is most closely associated with his time aboard British Academy winner Gone Home.

As such, Nordhagen already has a reputation for developing story-driven titles imbued with rich thematic elements, and WTWTLW is his first production since leaving Gone Home developer Fullbright midway through 2013.

Joining Sting as cast members named in the game’s character trailer are five other named actors and actresses, all of whom have experience in TV or film as well as video games.

Elizabeth Maxwell of Attack on Titan and One Piece also voiced characters in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Persona 5, while Melissa Hutchison is in both Guardians of Oz and episodes of Yo Kai Watch as well as Telltale’s adaptations of The Walking Dead.

Likewise, Dave Fennoy has The Walking Dead credits on his lengthy video game resumé and is in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy TV series, while Kimberly Brooks appears in Voltron, Doc McStuffins and Steven Universe as well as the Mass Effect trilogy, Skylanders games.

And Cissy Jones is seeing one of her most recent voiceover assignments receive plentiful plaudits during the current 2018 Hollywood awards season, as Cries from Syria has already won a Critics Choice Documentary Award and has been nominated for a prestigious Producers Guild Award; in addition to The Walking Dead, she’s been in forest park mystery Firewatch and sci-fi action shooter Destiny 2.

Dim Bulb Games has previously telegraphed Where The Water Tastes Like Wine for an early 2018 release on PC, Mac and Linux. — AFP