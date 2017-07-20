Stevie Wonder reportedly got married over the weekend

US singer Stevie Wonder performs during the Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 16, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 20 — Third time’s the charm? Well we sure hope it is for Stevie Wonder, who has reportedly walked down the aisle for the third time recently.

According to reports, the singer is said to have wed long-time girlfriend Tomeeka Robyn Bracy over the weekend at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

People quoted a source as saying: “It was a beautiful wedding. The ceremony was lavish and very romantic. There were celebrity guests, including John Legend. Family is very important to Stevie and all of his kids were involved in the wedding.”

According to The Sun, several other celebrities also performed at the lavish nuptials including Usher and Pharrell Williams.

Wonder and Bracy have been together for several years and the couple have two children together. The legendary singer also has seven children from previous relationships.

Wonder has been married twice before, first to Motown singer-songwriter Syreeta Wright (1970 till 1972) and then to fashion designer Kai Millard (2001 till 2012).