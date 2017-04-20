Steve Buscemi to star in new Amazon series ‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’

Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the premiere of HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire’ in New York, September 3, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 20 — Variety reports that the star of Boardwalk Empire, Steve Buscemi, is set to join the cast of an Amazon anthology series inspired by the short stories of Philip K. Dick. The series will also feature Mireille Enos and Greg Kinnear.

Produced by the actor Bryan Cranston, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams will be an anthology series, with each standalone episode inspired by a short story by the sci-fi master Philip K. Dick.

In the “Crazy Diamond” episode, Steve Buscemi will play Ed Morris, an ordinary guy who gets tangled up in a potentially life-changing illegal plan with a beautiful synthetic woman.

Mireille Enos (The Catch, The Killing) and Greg Kinnear (The Kennedys) will be in an episode inspired by the short story The Father Thing. In a world under attack by aliens, Charlie is the first to realise that humans are gradually being replaced by dangerous monsters. With his father already replaced by an alien, he must make some difficult decisions to protect his mother and the rest of the human race.

This trio is the latest to join the cast for the series which already included Bryan Cranston, Geraldine Chaplin and Jack Reynor. The first season will have ten episodes. No release date has been announced as yet by Amazon, which will distribute the anthology worldwide, except in the UK where it will be screened by Channel 4.

Back in 2015, Amazon launched The Man in the High Castle, a series based on the Philip K. Dick novel of the same name. It has been highly successful and preparations for a third season are underway. — AFP-Relaxnews