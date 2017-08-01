Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ film premieres in New York

Tuesday August 1, 2017
11:38 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: New 3-D imaging reveals view of human DNA structureThe Edit: New 3-D imaging reveals view of human DNA structure

Dr M retained as father of modern Malaysia in school textbooksDr M retained as father of modern Malaysia in school textbooks

US says it will combat ‘distortions’ to world economy created by ChinaUS says it will combat ‘distortions’ to world economy created by China

Kremlin orders Washington to slash embassy staff in RussiaKremlin orders Washington to slash embassy staff in Russia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey star in 'The Dark Tower', in theaters August 4. — AFP picIdris Elba and Matthew McConaughey star in 'The Dark Tower', in theaters August 4. — AFP picWASHINGTON, Aug 1 — US author Stephen King played a key role in translating his book series The Dark Tower into a Hollywood film, director Nikolaj Arcel said at the film’s premiere yesterday.

The fantasy movie follows the eight-book series in crafting the classic story of good versus evil.

Gunslinger Roland Deschain, played by actor Idris Elba, battles his nemesis, the Man in Black, who is determined to destroy the Dark Tower, which holds their universe together.

“He was very involved and had a lot of ideas. He never dictated anything, but he always had good opinions,” Arcel said of King’s role in bringing the series to the big screen.

Actor Matthew McConaughey said he enjoyed portraying the villainous Man in Black.

“Bad guys are real fun to play because they are limitless,” he said. “They don’t pander. They’re not trying to make friends. They’re not trying to have their manners and graces.”

The Dark Tower opens in US cinemas on August 4. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline