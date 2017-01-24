Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:35 am GMT+8

Stephen Colbert to host 2017 Emmy awards

Tuesday January 24, 2017
07:04 AM GMT+8

Host of CBS's ‘Late Show’ Stephen Colbert will host the 2017 Emmy awards for the first time. — AFP picHost of CBS's ‘Late Show’ Stephen Colbert will host the 2017 Emmy awards for the first time. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 24 ― Talk show host Stephen Colbert will host the 2017 Emmys ceremony celebrating the highest honours in television, organisers said yesterday.

It will be the first time Colbert hosts the annual ceremony which takes place this year on September 17 in Los Angeles, broadcaster CBS television said in a statement.

Colbert, 52, is host of CBS's “Late Show” and made his name on the Emmy-winning satirical news shows “The Colbert Report” and “The Daily Show.”

“We look forward to honoring television's best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert,” Jack Sussman, executive vice president of live events at CBS, said in a statement,

Colbert quipped yesterday that the 2017 Emmys would produce “the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe.”

Last year's Emmy host was Jimmy Kimmel, who will be hosting the 2017 Oscar ceremony next month. ― Reuters 

