Stella sings the praises of sister and country superstar Dolly Parton (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — She's the sister of one of the biggest names in country music and a star in her own right.

And this weekend Stella Parton will be paying tribute to her older sibling Dolly with a show at London's Bush Hall.

Stella Parton, saying (English) says: “My sister has written great story songs and that's kind of what I'm going to be doing at Bush Hall is telling my story about these songs from my perspective as a sister. And how much I love and respect the contribution she's made to not only country music but to the world hopefully.”

Stella grew up as one of 12 siblings in the Tennessee mountains and says she's unfazed by Dolly's fame. “She's my sister and she'll always have my back and I'll always have hers. She's not a star to me she's just my sister.”

Stella Parton speaking to honour of sister Dolly from the Reuters video.With more than 30 albums under her belt, the musician says she's a survivor of a "dirty industry" and credits her faith for keeping her on the right track.

Stella says: “I promised myself early on in my career, when I toured with a lot of people that had substance abuse problems, I promised myself and God that I would never allow myself to be a casualty of this dirty industry because it is a dirty industry and I refuse to be a casualty of any business or any relationship or any situation, because I feel like life is a gift and my life is my gift.”

Commenting on the seismic political change in America and the impending inauguration of Donald Trump, Stella had a rather unusual analogy. “Well you know life is full of changes... We love change — menopause whatever. It's like the weather, it's like change your makeup, change your outfit.”

“Parton Sings Parton” is at Bush Hall in London tomorrow. — Reuters