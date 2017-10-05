Stefanie Sun latest celebrity death hoax victim

Yesterday, Stefanie Sun shut down rumours that she had died. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Oct 5 — You can rest easy, everyone. Stefanie Sun is very much alive despite what the internet would have you believe.

The Singapore singer shut down rumours yesterday via her official Twitter that she had died, writing: “Oi what’s going on. I’m alive.”

Oi what's going on. I'm alive. — Stef Sun (@Stefsunyanzi) October 4, 2017

Apparently, fans fell for the claims in a report on a little-known website states-news.com that said the 39-year-old had been crushed by a prop that fell on her while she was performing in New York on Tuesday.

When contacted by Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, Sun’s representative rubbished the story and said that the singer is in good health.

The representative added that Sun is in Singapore and preparing for an album launch in November.