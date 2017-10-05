Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Stefanie Sun latest celebrity death hoax victim

Thursday October 5, 2017
02:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Syed Saddiq can be country’s youngest minister, says Kit SiangSyed Saddiq can be country’s youngest minister, says Kit Siang

The Edit: Saudi men react to women drivingThe Edit: Saudi men react to women driving

The Edit: Dung to power Finnish horse showThe Edit: Dung to power Finnish horse show

The Edit: ‘Oi what’s going on. I’m alive,’ says Stefanie SunThe Edit: ‘Oi what’s going on. I’m alive,’ says Stefanie Sun

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Yesterday, Stefanie Sun shut down rumours that she had died. — TODAY picYesterday, Stefanie Sun shut down rumours that she had died. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Oct 5 — You can rest easy, everyone. Stefanie Sun is very much alive despite what the internet would have you believe.

The Singapore singer shut down rumours yesterday via her official Twitter that she had died, writing: “Oi what’s going on. I’m alive.”

Apparently, fans fell for the claims in a report on a little-known website states-news.com that said the 39-year-old had been crushed by a prop that fell on her while she was performing in New York on Tuesday.

When contacted by Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, Sun’s representative rubbished the story and said that the singer is in good health.

The representative added that Sun is in Singapore and preparing for an album launch in November.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline