Statue of Chris Cornell planned for Seattle

Friday August 11, 2017
11:54 AM GMT+8

The Soundgarden frontman, who took his own life in May, will be remembered with a statue of his likeness in Seattle later this year, his widow Vicky Cornell told ‘The Seattle Times.’ — Reuters picThe Soundgarden frontman, who took his own life in May, will be remembered with a statue of his likeness in Seattle later this year, his widow Vicky Cornell told ‘The Seattle Times.’ — Reuters picSEATTLE, Aug 11 — Chris Cornell will be honoured with a statue in his hometown of Seattle, Washington.

In an interview with The Seattle Times on August 9, the late Soundgarden frontman’s widow, Vicky Cornell, said she had hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth for the memorial statue.

Toth created the statue of Ramones lead guitarist Johnny Ramone, that is located at his grave in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

“(Toth) has already given me a design and the children and I love it,” she was quoted as saying.

“He is Seattle’s son, and we will be bringing him home and honouring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support.”

Vicky said a family friend and attorney is working with the city on finding a suitable location for the statue, which a spokesman for Seattle Mayor Ed Murray confirmed.

She added that it will take about seven months to complete the statue.

Cornell hanged himself in a Detroit hotel hours after a Soundgarden concert on May 17. He was 52.

