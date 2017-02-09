‘Star Wars’ spoof coming from ‘Scary Movie’ duo

A person wearing a mask of a Stromtrooper from Star Wars poses on December 14, 2016 in front of the Grand Rex cinema in Paris. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — The duo behind the Scary Movie spoof film franchise is at work on a Star Wars send-up.

Variety reports that Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, who are also behind Epic Movie and Vampires Suck, will write and direct Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue.

The project was announced at the Berlin film festival and is now in pre-production, targeting a fall shoot.

Covert Media’s CEO Paul Hanson (District 9), one of the film’s producers, said of Friedberg and Seltzer, “Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world’s most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away.” — AFP-Relaxnews