Star Wars Rebels drops trailer for final, fourth season (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — Popular animated TV show Star Wars Rebels got a new trailer as well as release date – October 16, 2017.

Season 4 of ‘Star Wars Rebels’ premieres on October 16th. — Lucasfilm Animation picThe popular animated show will have its fourth and final season, with the trailer showcasing some interesting bits from Star Wars history including the introduction of X-Wings.

For those new to the show, Star Wars Rebels is a Lucasfilm Animation series set in the time after Star Wars: Episode III and five years before Star Wars: Episode IV.

If the art looks familiar, it’s because it’s inspired by the original Star Wars trilogy concept art by Ralph McQuarrie. Enjoy the trailer for this fun animated prequel to the Star Wars films.