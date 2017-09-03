Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Star Wars Rebels drops trailer for final, fourth season (VIDEO)

Sunday September 3, 2017
11:32 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Nike’s women’s only footwearThe Edit: Nike’s women’s only footwear

The Edit: Wackiest inventions at IFAThe Edit: Wackiest inventions at IFA

The Edit: Making embroidery coolThe Edit: Making embroidery cool

The Edit: The ‘honesty’ app taking the internet by stormThe Edit: The ‘honesty’ app taking the internet by storm

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — Popular animated TV show Star Wars Rebels got a new trailer as well as release date – October 16, 2017.

Season 4 of ‘Star Wars Rebels’ premieres on October 16th. — Lucasfilm Animation picSeason 4 of ‘Star Wars Rebels’ premieres on October 16th. — Lucasfilm Animation picThe popular animated show will have its fourth and final season, with the trailer showcasing some interesting bits from Star Wars history including the introduction of X-Wings.

For those new to the show, Star Wars Rebels is a Lucasfilm Animation series set in the time after Star Wars: Episode III and five years before Star Wars: Episode IV.

If the art looks familiar, it’s because it’s inspired by the original Star Wars trilogy concept art by Ralph McQuarrie. Enjoy the trailer for this fun animated prequel to the Star Wars films.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline