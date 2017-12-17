‘Star Wars: Last Jedi’ reaps US$105m in Friday opening

Actors Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne pose for photographers as they arrive for the European Premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, at the Royal Albert Hall in central London December 13, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 17 — Walt Disney Co’s latest Star Wars film is on track to post the second-biggest box office one-day takings on record, behind only its predecessor in the space saga.

Sales for The Last Jedi were estimated at US$104.8 million (RM427.53 million) on Friday, Disney said in an emailed statement. That would make it just the second film to pass US$100 million in a single day behind The Force Awakens.

The earlier movie holds the record for single-day revenue thanks to pent-up demand, since it was the first film in the series in a decade.

The Last Jedi has been opening worldwide this week with the exception of China, where it debuts Jan 5. The takings are ahead of Disney’s expectations: It initially estimated the movie would reap US$99 million to US$104 million on Friday.

In a previous forecast, Disney expected the new film to rake in US$195 million to US$215 million in its first three days. The Force Awakens holds the current record for opening-weekend sales outside the US with US$281 million. — Bloomberg