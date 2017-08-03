‘Star Wars IX’ due in production from January 2018

Episode VIII, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ opens December 15 in the US. — Picture courtesy of Star WarsLOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Before director Colin Trevorrow starts filming the ninth episode in the Star Wars movie series, the film script is set to undergo a phase of rewriting under the auspices of Jack Thorne, who previously wrote the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based on a story by JK Rowling.

The third movie in the third Star Wars trilogy is scheduled to start filming in January 2018, shortly after the previous instalment, The Last Jedi, opens in US movie theatres, December 15. But before entering production, the screenplay is due to be reworked, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

British screenwriter and dramatist Jack Thorne has reportedly been recruited to polish the script, initially written by Derek Connolly. However, it’s unclear how extensive Thorne’s rewrites will be. Jack Thorne is known for his work in theater and television, working on TV shows Skins and The Last Panthers, and writing the stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” with JK Rowling. After recently branching out into the movie world, the writer has penned the screenplay for Wonder, an upcoming drama, out November 17, starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.

The plot of Star Wars IX will evidently be kept under wraps until it hits the big screen in May 2019, and there’s no word yet on which actors are on the cast. Who of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Gwendoline Christie, and new additions Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern — joining for episode eight — will return in this latest instalment in the trilogy?

Fans will have to wait until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theatres December 15 to find out a little more about what could await in the following episode. — AFP-Relaxnews