‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ release date pushed back to Dec 2019

Wednesday September 13, 2017
09:10 AM GMT+8

Disney and Lucasfilm have delayed the release date of ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’, the final instalment of the sequel trilogy. — Handout via AFPDisney and Lucasfilm have delayed the release date of ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’, the final instalment of the sequel trilogy. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Disney and Lucasfilm have delayed the release date of Star Wars: Episode IX, with the film now slated to debut on December 20, 2019 (via Deadline).

Originally scheduled to bow on May 24, 2019, the shuffle means fans will have to wait a painstaking 24 months or so for the ninth film in the Star Wars saga and the highly-anticipated final instalment of the sequel trilogy (Episode VII: The Force Awakens, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and Episode IX.

The news also follows a switch in the director’s chair. As previously reported, JJ Abrams will now replace Colin Trevorrow as the director of Episode IX, with Abrams will also co-write the upcoming instalment with Chris Terrio.

Commenting on Abrams’ appointment on Starwars.com, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said: “With The Force Awakens, JJ delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy.” — AFP-Relaxnews

