‘Star Trek’ star Terry Farrell engaged to Leonard Nimoy’s son Adam Nimoy

A man’s ‘Star Trek’ uniform is seen at the ‘Star Trek: Mission New York’ convention in New York September 2, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — It looks like two members of the Star Trek family are about to get “beamed up” to the chapel.

According to People, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine alum Terry Farrell is now engaged to Leonard Nimoy aka Spock’s son Adam Nimoy.

The news was revealed to Star Trek fans by film critic and fellow Trekkie Scott Mantz via Twitter yesterday: “RT Breaking News!! How’s this for #StarTrek Royalty?? Terry Farrell & Adam Nimoy are engaged!! May their love & union LLAP!”

Farrell appeared to confirm the news when she replied to a Twitter user who asked if the news was true by saying: “Lol nope Not Fake news!”

She also replied another fan’s post by saying: “It’s for real.”

This will be the second marriage for both of them and we hope they “Live Long and Prosper!”.

