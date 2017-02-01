‘Star Trek’, ‘Moonlight’ grab GLAAD nominations

Anton Yelchin as Ensign Pavel Chekov in ‘Star Trek Beyond’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — The full list of nominations for this year’s GLAAD Media awards have been announced and they feature just two major Hollywood films.

Star Trek Beyond and Moonlight are the only two entries in the Outstanding Film — Wide Release category, compared with five nominees in the Outstanding Film — Limited Release.

However, where cinema is this year failing to be accurate and inclusive in its representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, television is clearly filling the void.

Ten different series are nominated in the comedy category and ten in the drama category, including shows like Grey’s Anatomy from mainstream network ABC alongside Netflix exclusive The OA.

For a full list of nominees across all categories including comic books, blogs and long-form newspaper articles, click here.

This year’s ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on April 1. — AFP-Relaxnews