‘Star Trek: Discovery’ premiere pushed back again

Thursday January 19, 2017
10:55 PM GMT+8

CBS has pushed back the premiere date of ‘Star Trek Discovery’ from May to a yet undisclosed date.. — Picture by CBS via AFPCBS has pushed back the premiere date of ‘Star Trek Discovery’ from May to a yet undisclosed date.. — Picture by CBS via AFPLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — The premiere of the small screen version of Star Trek has been pushed back again, and will no longer debut in May.

The highly anticipated series Star Trek: Discovery for CBS’s streaming subscription service All Access has been delayed for a second time, after being pushed back from an original January start.

In other developments, James Frain has been cast as Spock’s father Sarek.

Frain will join The Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green who will play a commander on the ship, along with Michelle Yeoh, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones, Chris Obi, Shazad Laif and Mary Chieffo. — AFP-Relaxnews

