St Vincent to helm ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’

Cover art for St. Vincent's 'Birth in Reverse'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — Lionsgate has tapped Annie Clark, aka Grammy-award winning musician St Vincent, to direct its upcoming Oscar Wilde novel adaptation The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Wilde’s original 1890 classic — which was first adapted by MGM in 1945, and again in 2009 for a version that starred Ben Barnes and Colin Firth — tells the fateful story of Dorian Gray, a beautiful but self-absorbed man who sells his soul in order to retain his beauty, letting his portrait age in his stead.

This latest take, however, will feature a gender twist, starring Dorian Gray as a woman, with the script to be penned by David Birke, who wrote the Isabelle Huppert-starring Elle.

The film will mark Clark’s feature directorial debut, and follows her recent filmmaking debut at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where her short Birthday Party,” premiered as a part of the female-driven XX horror anthology (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews