Spotify to add streaming holdout Prince’s Warner catalogue Sunday

Prince famously yanked his catalogue from most major services in 2015. — Reuters picSTOCKHOLM, Feb 10 — Spotify Ltd said it will include music from Prince’s Warner Bros catalogue on its streaming service starting Sunday, making widely available the work of an artist who jealously guarded his copyrights.

The Stockholm-based music streaming company said in an email that it worked directly with Warner Bros on the “Purple” outdoor advertising campaign, rather than with the late pop singer’s estate. The Warner catalogue includes hits Purple Rain, and Raspberry Beret.

The Prince estate and the different music companies representing his rights have been working feverishly over the past few weeks to get songs like Purple Rain on streaming services in time for the Grammys. The annual awards show on Sunday will feature a tribute to Prince. Other major streaming services will also have the right to Prince’s Warner Bros catalogue.

Months after his death in April at 57, Prince’s estate began striking licensing deals to pave the way for his return to the streaming services, which have become the most important source of revenue for the music industry.

With the deal for Prince, tech companies have won over most of the major artists who initially refused to stream. The Beatles licensed their music to streaming services in time for Christmas in 2015, while Neil Young and The Black Keys have made more of their songs available for streaming in recent months.

